Restaurant chain to pay for ‘settled status’ for EU staff

Restaurant group Carluccio’s is to pay for its 1,550 non-British EU employees to apply for ‘settled status’ in the UK after Brexit.

A spokesperson for the chain, which has restaurants in Eastgate Square, Chichester, and Jubilee Street, Brighton, says it is the first large restaurant brand to do so.

Carluccios Chichester

Under the EU Settlement Scheme, all EU citizens living in the UK will need to apply for the right to remain in the UK after Brexit.

The application fee is £65 and will give workers who have lived in the UK for five years or more ‘settled status’.

Mark Jones, CEO of Carluccio’s, said: “There would be no Carluccio’s without one man making the journey from Europe to London.

“Today we employ over 2,300 people from over 80 countries.

“A large number, just like Antonio, decided to travel from mainland Europe and make their home in the UK.

“We are passionate about the value that they bring to our business and it is something which we are keen to protect.

“It’s what Antonio would have wanted.

“We appreciate that the current political landscape is unsettling for many of our employees and we want to do everything we can to reassure them that they are part of the Carluccio’s famiglia.”