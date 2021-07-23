Rush-hour crash blocks road between Selsey and Chichester
A collision between a two lorries on the B2145 in Sidlesham saw the road blocked in both directions for an hour this morning (July 23).
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 1:28 pm
Sussex Police said: “Police were called to an RTC (road traffic collision) between a lorry and a flatbed lorry today at 7.50am today to the B2145 in Sidlesham, Chichester
“No injuries were reported to police but the road was blocked in both directions.
“The collision was cleared at 8.55am.”
Roadworks on the Selsey Road by the junction with Keynor Lane has also been causing traffic on the route between Selsey and Chichester.
The works by SSE began on Thursday (July 22) and are expected to take place until Wednesday, July 28.
Traffic lights are in place at the site.