Selfless Tyler honoured by the Queen for charity work

Tyler Murphy is to be awarded a British Empire Medal for his work helping children in hospital suffering from life-threatening conditions.

The inspirational young man from Barnham, who has a brain tumour, has been named in the Queen’s birthday honours list for his charity work through Tyler’s Trust.

Tyler, now 21, set up the trust to provide gifts and comfort to children in hospital after being moved to help others while he was himself undergoing radiotherapy.

As part of the royal honour, Tyler will be presented with a medal by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex on behalf of Her Majesty and be invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace next year.

His mum Jan said: “I don’t know that it’s quite sunk in because we haven’t been able to talk about it, we found out a few weeks ago.

“He’s just really looking forward to going to the palace and I’m just wondering if he will ask the Queen what her favourite colour lightsaber is.”

(Tyler is a Star Wars fan.)

Recognition for Tyler’s selfless work is described in the honours list as ‘services to young people with debilitating illnesses and vulnerable families in West Sussex’.

It comes after a fundraising campaign to help Tyler regain his independence after a stroke reached its £50,000 target.

Funds raised through the Together for Tyler campaign, launched by the Observer and Spirit FM, will go towards adapting Tyler’s home.

