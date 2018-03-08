Shoes are a passion for new owner of specialist shop

A woman with a passion for footwear has taken over one of the largest independent specialist shoe shops in Sussex.

RailtonWard in Findon has been a family business for 34 years, selling quality shoes that are not easily found on the high street.

Lisa Amey, 37, from Horsham bought the shop, in Nepcote, seven months ago and has just completed a complete renovation.

She said: “We are one of the largest independent shoe retailers in Sussex and there is a really loyal customer base. It has so many followers.

“We do very narrow AA and B width fittings, which come in from America, and go right up to 8E. These sizes are not easily found on the high street.

“I don’t want anyone to feel they don’t have a choice. We do a lot of brands and have really nice shoes. It is where shoes fit, that is the motto.”

Lisa has always loved shoes and worked for Church and Jones Bootmaker for 20 years before starting her own business.

She spent the first few months getting to know the customers before planning the refit, which meant closing the shop for ten days.

Lisa said: “I do it for the passion. We can give a personal service and we know the products so we can give advice.

“It is about the customers. You would be amazed the number of people whose posture is corrected once they have shoes that fit properly.

“I know when my grandparents got unwell, we struggled to find shoes for them and it was so disheartening. I love making people very happy.”

The shop stocks mainly up to size eight for ladies, with a few size nine, and up to size 14 for men, plus handbags.

Brands include Ecco, Rieker, Van Dal, Josef Seibel, Waldaufer and DB, Trotters and HB for narrow fittings, and Vionic for orthotics.

Lisa said: “We do a lot of makes for orthotics and Vionic sandals with them built in. People struggle with that, they are not easy to find usually.

“It is a passion. People enjoy buying shoes and I love shoes, I always have, and I am passionate about small, independent businesses.

“The high streets are struggling and what we have lost is the middle market but we are getting so many more new people.

“The shop is easy access and there is free parking. People often make it into a day out.”

RailtonWard is open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 4pm daily.