Staff of Diggers Forest School hosted special Easter celebrations

Visitors to a forest nursery welcomed some special fluffy visitors to help kick off their Easter celebrations.

Diggers Forest School in South Harting invited three lambs to visit the children, who were then able to spend some time feeling the texture of the friendly animals and asking questions about them.

The staff then hosted further celebrations to get everyone into the spirit of Easter.

Activities included dyeing eggs with natural materials such as onion skins, cabbage leaves and wild garlic before rolling them down the hill, along with making Easter gardens for the fairies and creating natural bunting to decorate the forest for a tea party.