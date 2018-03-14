Stationers to close after 21 years in city centre

Chichester Office Supplies in Crane Street will open for the last time tomorrow after more than 20 years in the city centre.

Shop manager Peter Whale said he had worked at the shop since its second week of trading 21 and a half years ago.

He said: “It’s just shopping habits changing now and people are coming into the town centre less and less, which is a shame going by the number of shopps that are empty now in Chichester.

“Obviously we want to thank all our regulars for their support over the years.”

He said fixtures, fittings, photocopiers and left over stock were available at the shop if anyone wanted them.