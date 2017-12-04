Sussex sides discover FA Vase opponents

Chichester City will visit Horley Town in the last 32 of the FA Vase.
It's their reward for Saturday's 2-0 win at Whitstable, which takes Miles Rutherford's team to the same stage they reached last season.
City will visit Horley - who play in the Combined Counties League premier division - on Saturday, January 6.
The other Sussex side still involved, Eastbourne Town, will host Windsor.
The Vase is a good money-spinner for teams who get to this stage.
Third-round winners from Saturday get £1,125 each while a win in the next round will earn £1,875.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.