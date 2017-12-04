Sussex sides discover FA Vase opponents

Chichester City will visit Horley Town in the last 32 of the FA Vase.

It's their reward for Saturday's 2-0 win at Whitstable, which takes Miles Rutherford's team to the same stage they reached last season.

City will visit Horley - who play in the Combined Counties League premier division - on Saturday, January 6.

The other Sussex side still involved, Eastbourne Town, will host Windsor.

The Vase is a good money-spinner for teams who get to this stage.

Third-round winners from Saturday get £1,125 each while a win in the next round will earn £1,875.

Here's the full draw