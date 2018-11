A cloudy day with persistent heavy rain is forecast for Sussex today (Thursday, November 1).

The Met Office said drier weather with sunny spells and perhaps the odd shower will then spread slowly east during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 13°C.

Tonight any showers will die out to give a dry night across the region with long clear spells, according to the Met Office.

A widespread frost is expected to develop by the morning, with a minimum temperature of -3°C.