The Voice to hold auditions at second Chichester pub

The Voice will be holding auditions at a second Chichester pub, ITV has announced.

The televised singing competition will hold auditions at The Chichester Inn in West Street as well as The Vestry in South Street today (March 6).

A spokesman for The Voice said: “The Voice UK is back and we’re on the hunt for the next singing sensation!

“If you’re a solo artist, duo or trio then come and meet a team member at The Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP from 12 noon till 3pm.”

The family run pub host a range of music events though out the year including a folk song club, a blues weekend, and live performances from bands and solo artists.

Brother and sister Elliot and Laura Webb, who work at the bar said the pub had received a call from ITV asking if they would be willing to host the auditions. Elliot added: “I was just like ‘great, fantastic, please do’.”

The Vestry will also be holding auditions today. Bar manager Charlie Rose said: "It will definitely shed light on the students that actually want to get out there and actually perform in front of a crowd and that actually want to make it big.

"It's really lovely that they are coming to a small city like Chichester and they are giving people that platform. It's really positive definitely, we've not had anything like that before."

