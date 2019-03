Police are on the hunt for a high value painting which was stolen from a Chichester property.

The painting was stolen from a property in Lidsey Road, Chichester between February 14 and Monday (March 3).

Posting the appeal on twitter, a spokesman for Chichester Police said: "Can you help us locate this high value painting that was stolen from Lidsey Road, #Chichester between 14/2/19 and 1/3/19. Please contact us and quote reference 47190034317 if you have any information. Thank you."