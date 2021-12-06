Three shops open in Chichester's South Street

Designer charity shop Vintage Clothing opened in the city last month - as reported by this newspaper - but now the street is welcoming two more new shop fronts.

Ethical clothing shop Gnarly Tree has opened as a pop-up shop, and Hoxton Bakehouse Co., a sourdough baker has opened its doors on a more permanent basis.

The arrivals will be welcome additions to the city as residents hit the high streets for their Christmas shopping.

Hoxton Bakery, picture courtesy of Chichester BID

Chichester BID told residents to wish the trio a 'very warm welcome' and encouraged shoppers to show their support.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: "There's lots of activity on South Street at the moment with three new business openings: Gnarly Tree, an ethical clothing pop up shop; Vintage Rose, a charity shop selling designer clothing; Hoxton Bakehouse Co., a sourdough bakery.

"Please do show your support. We wish them all a very warm welcome to Chichester!"