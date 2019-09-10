Severe delays on M27 after van fire damages carriageway

Motorists using the M27 have been warned to expect severe delays after a van fire near Southampton.

The incident happened at junction 5 of the motorway and caused damage to the carriageway.

Travel disruption has been made worse as football fans make their way to Southampton to watch the England football team at St Marys Stadium.

Highways England said: “The van fire happened earlier this afternoon, but a combination of the fire and a diesel and hydraulic oil spillage across all three lanes means the motorway needs to be resurfaced for safety reasons.

“Drivers planning journeys in the area are advised to check conditions before setting out and leave plenty of extra time, especially if heading for St Marys.

“Traffic is being diverted and should follow the hollow square symbol. Exit at junction 5 and at the roundabout take the third exit onto Stoneham Lane travelling north. At Chestnut Avenue, turn right and at the next roundabout take the first exit to join Passfield Avenue. Continue north and at the A335 junction turn left and join the M3 south to re-join M27.

“Traffic heading towards St Marys stadium from the west should leave the M27 at junction 3 (M271, towards Southampton, The Docks), and follow the signs.”

After the game, drivers wishing to head north are advised to use A33 (The Avenue).

Highways England said teams are working as fast as they can to get the carriageway repaired and open as soon as it is safe to do so.