Traffic queuing along Chichester bypass

Traffic is slow and queuing along the Chichester bypass this morning, traffic sources have said.

Traffic is reported to be queuing between the Bognor and Whyke roundabouts. From there it is slow and queuing all the way to Fishbourne roundabout.

Earlier this morning, Chichester Police tweeted: "We have one lane shut on the westbound carriageway of the #A27 on the approach to the Fishbourne RB. It’s causing heavy traffic on the WB carriageway. Hope to have it open very soon."

It was then reported that the lane was reopened but traffic remains heavy.