£490k A27 cycle route upgrade underway between Chichester and Arundel

Highways England is undertaking a £490,000 upgrade of the cycle route from Chichester to Arundel.

The improvements, set to be completed by the end of March, include ‘small scale’ improvements, including path widening, changes to crossings and improved signage to encourage cyclists to use the route, ‘taking them off the A27’ and into the local cycle network.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “We wanted to do this work to provide a more attractive path for cyclists, who regularly pedal between Chichester and Arundel.

“Highways England is delivering 200 cycling upgrades between 2015 and 2020 to help make cycling easier around major A roads and over motorway junctions across England.

“They will contribute towards a connected, comfortable, attractive and high-quality cycling network, suitable and safe for use by people of all ages and abilities.”

The ‘final target cost’ of the A27 Arundel to Chichester project, including design and management is £490,000, he confirmed, adding that Highways England was ‘confident’ the scheme would be completed by the end of March.

Details of the works, as published in a notice in the Observer, list improvements to six crossings including tactile paving and dropped kerbs, splitter island changes and new road markings.

The notice was listed the cycle improvements as being exempt from an environmental impact assessment.