A27 and A23 disruption possible during roadworks
National Highways has announced planned roadworks on the A27 and A23 tonight (January 5).
• One lane will be closed on the A23 southbound near between the M23 and the junction with the A272 for emergency barrier repairs from 8pm on January 5 to 5am on January 6.
• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2025 in Lancing and the A24 South in Worthing for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-8.
• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the A259 Chichester West and the junction with the A259 Havant for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.
• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound exit slip to the A259 for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.
• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound exit slip to the A3023 for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.
• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the A259 and the junction with the A3023 for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.
• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the A3023 and the junction with the A3(M) for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.
The information provided by National Highways is correct at the time it is published, but could be subject to change at short notice due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption and delay as possible. For more information visit nationalhighways.co.uk.