Despite the complexities to the repair works, which include a damaged carriageway with culverts spanning beneath it, highways officers and contractors continue to make progress to the closed road at Duncton.

Progress on the road included: • Completion of the fill to embankment

• Laying and compaction of road sub-base

• Installation of two additional drainage gullies

• Installation of kerbing and concrete backing

• Erection of timber fencing between the pond and the road

• Installing temporary signals (traffic lights) to Seaford college access to reduce congestion at peak morning period.

The section of road, just south of the Seaford College entrance, has been closed for safety reasons since October 2, following a slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway.

West Sussex County Council is aiming to reopen the road before Christmas subject to any unforeseen circumstances that could delay construction such as sever weather.

Businesses in Duncton, Petworth and the surrounding areas have been able to open as usual throughout and will continue to do so.

Signed diversions are still currently in place.