Chichester A27 collision: Road reopens after air ambulance attends scene

The A27 was closed westbound from the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction).

Air ambulance and paramedics attended the scene.

In a statement on Twitter, PC Pete May said: “Following a single vehicle collision on the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth the road is now fully opened.

“Thank you for your patience but it was essential to get the best care for the three-year-old passenger.”

He praised the ‘amazing’ work of the air ambulance and ambulance service.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the A27 near Fishbourne at 9am on Saturday (12 June).

“A passenger has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services at the scene