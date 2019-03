A driver was stopped on the A27 at Chichester for texting at the wheel, a police officer said.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, a police officer with the Sussex Roads Policing unit, said the woman also had her young child sat in the back of the car.

In a tweet, he said: “Stopped a driver on the A27 at Chichester as she was texting on her mobile phone.

“What made it worse was that she was doing it with her young child sat in the back of the car.

“Traffic offence report issued.”