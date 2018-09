A fallen tree caused a road to be closed and queuing traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass Eastbound this afternoon.

There were reports of a fallen tree between B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke roundabout) and A259 Bognor Road (Bognor Bridge Roundabout), caused the road to be closed leading to queuing traffic, but the road has now been cleared.

There were also queues westbound.

