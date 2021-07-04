Huge tailbacks on A27 following collisions near Chichester
Motorists travelling into Chichester are facing heavy delays following a collision this afternoon.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:09 pm
The A27 is partially blocked by the A259 at Fishbourne Roundabout following a collision this afternoon (Sunday, July 4).
Traffic is also slow and queuing around the Bognor Roundabout due to a two vehicle collision earlier this afternoon.
Readers driving on the road should expect long delays.
Have you been affected? Get in touch: [email protected]