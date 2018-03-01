Man arrested after collision between van and pedestrian on B2145 Selsey Road

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after becoming trapped under a vehicle on the B2145 Selsey Road, Hunston, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A spokesman said emergency services were called at 10.50am today after reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian using a disabled walker.



They added: "The elderly pedestrian became trapped under the vehicle, suffering serious head injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.



"The incident blocked the road in both directions and diversions were set up to relieve traffic jams. The road re-opened at 2pm.



"A nearby lamp-post was also struck in the collision, exposing wires that needed to be isolated by engineers.



"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of committing a road traffic offence."



Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Haymans