Motorists face 'severe delays' across Chichester district

Temporary traffic signals are in place on B2144 Shopwhyke Road near Longacres Way, due to construction works. This is reportedly affecting traffic travelling between Chichester and Tangmere.

Delays have also been reported on Whyke Roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). The average is speed ten mph.

Sources stated that 'holiday traffic' has caused a long tailback of vehicles on B2166 Lower Bognor Road both ways from A27 Chichester By-Pass (Whyke Roundabout) to Pagham Road, and on B2145 both ways from B2166 to Chichester Road

Traffic report

'Severe delays' have also been reported on B2145 Street End Road southbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass (Whyke Roundabout) and Lockgate Road.

There is queuing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways before A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). Further 'severe delays' are increasing on A286 Stockbridge Road northbound between B2198 Bell Lane and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Stockbridge Roundabout).

Delays are said to be easing on A286 Birdham Road northbound between A286 and B2201 but the average speed remains at only ten mph.

Traffic is 'absolutely hideous'

Motorists have reported on social media that traffic is tailing back 'all the way to Donnington' due to the works to fix a water main in the area.