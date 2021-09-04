Multi-vehicle crash on A29 in Bognor
Police officers have been called to a crash in Bognor Regis this morning (Saturday, September 4).
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:53 am
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:57 am
According to traffic reports, the A29 is partially blocked southbound from Highfield Road to B2259 Hotham Way.
It reportedly follows a collision on the roundabout involving three vehicles .
Pictures taken at the scene show one police car. Cones and a 'police accident' sign have also been placed on the road.