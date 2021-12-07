Points failure at Bognor train station causes major delays

A points failure has caused major delays at Bognor train station this morning (December 7) SUS-210712-094534001

Southern Rail had reported the failure at 7am this morning which led to many delays and disruptions to and from Bognor Regis train station.

The points failure at Bognor Regis has prevented a number of trains from leaving the sidings.

At 7.36am engineers discovered the fault and sent for specialists to help fix the fault.

Some trains that usually run between Southampton Central and London Victoria will now start from Barnham

Delays are still occurring but Network Rail engineers are currently fixing a problem with the physical supports which hold some of the mechanical equipment that controls the points.