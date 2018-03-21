Rail delays caused by cable theft attempt

The huge delays that have plagued travellers for the entire day have been caused by an attempt to steal signalling cables, Southern has reported.

Signalling problems in the Havant area since early this morning have caused swathes of delays and cancellations.

Trains have not been running past Chichester and people have had to catch replacement buses to Havant.

Some passengers were stuck at Barnham station for nearly two hours because they couldn’t get on a crowded train.

In a statement on its website, Southern said: “Network Rail have identified that the problems at Havant have been caused by an attempted theft of signalling cables.

“It is expected that disruption as a result of these issues will continue until approximately 3pm.”

To compound people’s misery, trains were also delayed between Havant and Petersfield due to a fault with the train detection system near Rowlands Castle.

Services are also still being significantly affected as a result of the displacement of trains and crew, Southern said.