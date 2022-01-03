Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, January 3

Sussex traffic and travel

Stagecoach buses are operating with Sunday timetables today. More information

Trackside movement through Haywards Heath means trains have been travelling at a slower speed today. A spokesperson for Network Rail said, “Our team will be on site after last services run tonight to add further protection to the slip area.”

Network Rail will carry out additional work tonight and will need to close the line early.

The following trains will now terminate at Three Bridges:

10.17pm Bedford to Brighton

10.45pm Bedford to Brighton