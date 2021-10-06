Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, October 6

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, October 6.

There is heavy traffic on the A23 approaching the A27.

Slow-moving traffic has also been seen on the A27 eastbound near Patcham Place Recreation Ground.

Traffic news

Delays are expected once again on the A27 westbound heading towards North Lancing and the junction with Sompting Road, Worthing.

There is a build-up of traffic on the A27 eastbound near Arundel.

Patches of traffic have been seen on the Chichester Bypass heading in both directions.