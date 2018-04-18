UPDATE: Five car collision on A27 at Tangmere

Five cars were involved in an accident on the A27 at Tangmere this morning, according to police.

Police said no injuries were reported in the collision, with officers called to the scene on the westbound carriageway at Meadow Way just after 8am.

The road re-opened at 9.15am, police confirmed.

Rush hour traffic lead to delays of up to half an hour on the blocked carriageway in tailbacks stretching towards Fontwell, with adjoining roads around Westergate also showing signs of congestion as commuters avoided the area.