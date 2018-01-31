Video shows grave danger of Stockbridge A27 crossing

Dashcam footage of a car running a red light through a temporary pedestrian A27 crossing highlights the dangers people continue to report there.

A blue car is filmed approaching the Stockbridge Roundabout heading eastbound and entering the junction through a green light.

The temporary pedestrian crossing at Stockbridge

But after the car comes around the roundabout the driver appears not to see the light at the pedestrian crossing turn red and he takes the A27 exit going straight through it.

Luckily no one is crossing on foot at the time and there is no indication that anyone was hurt.

Stephen Holcroft filmed the incident and said: "Looking at the comments on Facebook it seems to be a common occurrence along with the other problem of cars coming straight onto the roundabout without looking right when they see a green light at the pedestrian crossing."

Calling the lights 'confusing', Stephen added: "I think Highways are putting people’s lives at risk by assuming every driver is going to be able to absorb all the information presented to them and make clear decisions, it needs to be more foolproof or completely rethought.

"It makes you wonder what needs to happen before Highways will take their heads out the sand and admit there is a problem."

It comes as people continue to report near misses at the Stockbridge Roundabout this week, where the lights have been installed while Highways England replaces the old footbridge.

Last week a senior Highways figure told the Observer that problems were being caused by a 'few people misreading the signs', adding the new layout was as safe as the roads authority could make it. https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/transport/video-a27-lights-are-safe-we-are-not-being-stubborn-highways-boss-1-8348823

At least two crashes have been reported there, one leaving a woman needing hospital treatment, while more than 1,000 people who filled in an Observer online poll said the lights were dangerous, more than 90 per cent.