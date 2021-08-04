Two men identified by police in relation to serious Chichester assault
Police have identified two men in relation to an assault in Chichester that left a man with life-changing eye injuries.
The assault took place at The Foundry in Southgate in the early hours of July 31, police say.
The victim was left with potentially life-changing eye injuries, according to police.
An appeal was issued by police to identify two men thought to be present at the time of the assault.
Police say one man is now being treated as a witness and is assisting police with their enquiries. Another men was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and he has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 447 of 02/08.