Two men identified by police in relation to serious Chichester assault

The assault took place at The Foundry in Southgate in the early hours of July 31, police say.

The victim was left with potentially life-changing eye injuries, according to police.

An appeal was issued by police to identify two men thought to be present at the time of the assault.

Sussex Police

Police say one man is now being treated as a witness and is assisting police with their enquiries. Another men was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and he has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.