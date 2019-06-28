Van catches fire on the A29 near Arundel

Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle fire on the A29 this afternoon (Friday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called shortly after 1.30pm to a 'well-alight' van on Whiteways Lodge roundabout, near Madehurst.

A spokesperson said crews were still in attendance as of 2.40pm.

It added: "Two fire trucks from Littlehampton are on the scene. Police have shut the road."

In a post on social media, Chichester Police said officers put down a cordon to 'protect the public'.

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended whilst en route back from Horsham. We were first on the scene and put a cordon down to protect members of the public.

"The fire is almost out."