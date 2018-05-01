VIDEO: Almost ready for the off at Goodwood

A new season of flat racing at Goodwood begins this Saturday - and there's a new man looking after the racecourse.

Ed Arkell is relishing the chance to get stuck into his first season as clerk of the course, having taken over from the legendary figure of Seamus Buckley last autumn.

Ed Arkell, clerk of the course at Goodwood / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Arkell is already a familiar face at Goodwood - he has assisted Buckley at each of the past ten Glorious Goodwood festivals.

He and his team have spent the cold, wet winter maintaining the site and, more recently, getting the racing turf into pristine condition for the season of 19 fixtures ahead.

Saturday's opener has attracted close to 150 entries ahead of Thursday's final declarations and includes two listed races - the Daisy Warwick Stakes and the Conqueror Stakes, with ITV showing some of the action from the Downs among its Newmarket show on 2000 Guineas Day.

Arkell says there's a tremendous season ahead at Goodwood, with the Qatar Goodwood Festival (July 31 to August 4) and the August Bank Holiday Festival just two of many highlights.

