VIDEO: England star Smith passes on skills to Butlin's youngsters

Former England footballer Kelly Smith dropped in at Butlin’s in Bognor to pass on to youngsters some of the skills that earned her 117 international caps.

Smith has devised the coaching and skills routines for the new Mitre Football Academy which is available at the Bognor complex during 2018. She spent time with Butlin’s qualified coaches in the winter to create a programme that will help guests develop their football.

Former England captain Kelly Smith with Isabelle Cowen, eight, Elliot Hutton, 13, and his brother Jakob, 14 / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Smith, who scored 46 goals for England, will not coach during the Academy sessions but was delighted to get the chance to visit and see how the project is coming along.

Butlin’s say their work with Smith and Mitre is aimed at encouraging youngsters to get active on their family break.