Watch as firefighters tackle Felpham home blaze

Dramatic photos show multiple crews at the scene of the fire on Downview Road.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 23.48pm last night to a fire at a thatched roof property in Downview Road, Felpham.

“At 4am, Joint Fire Control were informed that there were still five pumps on scene and one aerial ladder platform.

Multiple fire crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell