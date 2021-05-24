Watch as firefighters tackle Felpham home blaze
Firefighters have worked through the night after a blaze broke out at a property in Felpham.
Dramatic photos show multiple crews at the scene of the fire on Downview Road.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 23.48pm last night to a fire at a thatched roof property in Downview Road, Felpham.
“At 4am, Joint Fire Control were informed that there were still five pumps on scene and one aerial ladder platform.
“The latest update is that there are now two pumps on scene and there is a partial road closure along Downview Road, so we are advising people to find alternative routes where possible and allow extra time for the school run this morning.”