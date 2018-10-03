Watch Prince Harry meeting one-year-old girl on Royal Visit

One-year-old Edith Morgan celebrated her first Royal Visit by meeting Prince Harry.

Mum Holly Morgan sent the Observer footage of the Duke of Sussex acting playfully with her daughter, during Harry and Meghan's visit to the city this morning.

One-year-old Edith met Prince Harry this morning. Picture contributed

Holly said: "When Harry met Edi- if only we'd called her Sally!

"It was an absolutely brilliant morning.

"Harry was such a delight.

"He is such a lovely man and was besotted with the smallest members of the crowd."

Holly also said that she couldn't praise the police or local authorities enough for making it 'such a special and safe event'.

