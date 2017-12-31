WEATHER: Outlook for Sussex over next week

The first few days of 2018 look set to be dominated by wind and rain, according to the Met Office.

Today (Sunday, December 31) will see occasional heavy rain with gusty winds throughout the morning.

These will slowly clear eastwards by noon leading to drier, brighter, cooler and less windy conditions.

But some areas of the county are likely to see heavy showers arrive quickly from the west later in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature today is expected to be 11°C.

Tonight will see scattered heavy showers through the evening, according to the Met Office, with gusty winds, especially around coastal areas.

It is expected to become a little drier towards the end of the night with clear spells and less windy by dawn. The minimum temperature is expected to be 2°C.

Tomorrow (January 1), it is likely to turn cloudier throughout the morning with a chance of heavy, persistent rain moving east.

This is expected to clear slowly later in the day, giving way to brighter skies.

It is expected to be windy by the evening, according to the Met Office, with a maximum temperature of 7°C.

The outlook for Tuesday (January 2) to Thursday (January 4) is expected to be dry and cold early on Tuesday, but wind and rain arriving by noon.

It will be windy with sunshine and scattered showers on Wednesday, the Met Office says.

Thursday is expected to be mainly dry with light winds, but with more rain later in the day.