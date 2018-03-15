WEATHER WARNING: Snow and ice to hit Sussex

Sussex is set to be hit by snow and ice as the cold weather returns.

A fortnight after the ‘Beast from the East’ caused havoc on roads and at some schools, the Met Office has now issued a Yellow Warning for the weekend.

Yellow weather warning alert

The warning states that snow and ice is expected between the early hours of Saturday morning through to Sunday evening. However, the weather should improve on Monday.

For Saturday, the Met Office says: “A band of rain will turn more widely to snow early Saturday morning followed by scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day.

“These showers may become more prolonged, particularly during the evening. Any melting of lying snow will lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces on Saturday morning and night.

“Travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel is possible.

“Some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may occur. Some injuries from slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces.”

Sunday is set to be worse, with the Met Office saying: “Snow showers are likely to continue throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

“There is a small chance that snow may fall for a longer period across southern, and particularly south eastern regions for a time on Sunday.

“There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected. There is a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”

Please keep checking the website for updates and advice what to do if the weather worsens.

Read what the most common winter car failures are and how to avoid them here.

Here are 10 dos and don’ts for driving in freezing temperatures.