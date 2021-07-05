Sussex weather: Forecast for Monday, July 5
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast on Monday, July 5.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:23 am
In Eastbourne and Hastings there is a chance of light rain showers this morning and then it should brighten up this afternoon.
Brighton is in for a day of sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.
After a wet start in Horsham the sun will come out this afternoon.
Worthing and Chichester will see a day of sunny intervals and a small breeze.
Temperature highs will be 18 and drop to 14 tonight when there will be rain across the county too.