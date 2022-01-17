Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, January 17
Your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday (January 17).
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:22 am
Today will be clear throughout most of Sussex, but the skies will become partly cloudy in West Sussex during the evening.
The chances of rain are very low, being less than five per cent in most of the county.
The temperature will be around 1°C this morning, rising gradually to 8°C by about 3pm, before slowly dropping to 3°C by midnight.
Sunset will be 4.25pm this afternoon.