Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, October 7

Today will start off mostly cloudy, with the odd spot of rain or drizzle, according to the Met Office.

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:05 am

But it will brighten up during the day with some warm sunshine in places by the afternoon.

There will be gentle winds with a maximum temperature of 20°C.

The Met Office said it will be a dry and mild night tonight with winds remaining light.

Sussex weather

There will be areas of low cloud, mist and fog developing overnight.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 13°C.

Met OfficeSussex