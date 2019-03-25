Wildfire alert as county braced for dry weather

With the dry weather set to continue throughout the week a wildfire alert has been issued for the county.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has announced a yellow wildfire warning is in place for most of the UK this week, with West Sussex one of the many areas affected.

The Met Office is predicting dry and mild weather through to Sunday with temperatures as high as 12°c.

Firefighters have released safety advice in a bid to stop wildfires being caused by the dry conditions.

A spokesman said: “Dry weather conditions have led to a yellow wildfire alert this week for the UK, including West Sussex. Please stay safe by:

-️Avoiding open fires

-Properly extinguishing cigarettes

- Being cautious if lighting BBQ’s and bonfires

- Calling 999 if you see an outdoor fire