Workout event at The Hive set to raise funds for two charities

The Hive gym is set to host a fundraising event in support of two charities.

A fitness community is based in Chichester, The Hive is a personal training hub offering classes and Crossfit.

It will be holding a fundraising ‘WOD’ (Workout of the Day) event on Saturday, August 25, from around 9am, in support of the Mental Health Foundation and Chestnut Tree House.

Achillea Kyriakou, who is part of the team taking on the WOD challenge, said: “We will be doing a large team event in which we do three brutal workouts.

“Mental health is very close to me as both my family and I have dealt with it first hand and so I wanted to raise awareness. It’s something some people underestimate in my opinion. You can work on your body and keep fit, but then completely neglect the mind. You could argue it is just as, if not more important, to keep the mind healthy. Fitness is glamourized through social media with tonnes of content online on how to make you look good, yet training your mind, the thing you need to actually function correctly gets lost.

“Chestnut Tree House is close to Jonny Haskell, one of the gym owners. His wife works with sick children each day and sees first hand how families struggle with the illnesses.

The event will be open to the public should they wish to view or partake.

To find out more, or to donate to the fundraising event, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/thehive.