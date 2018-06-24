Young Farmers Club members of 1974 celebrate competition win

This picture shows members of the Ebernoe Young Farmers’ Club who won the annual entertainments competition of West Sussex Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs with their entry, the second act of “The Farmer’s Wife,” at the Herbet Shiner School, Petworth.

This picture was taken in 1974.

A large team of members from the club had defeated four other clubs to win the cup.

The adjudicator, Mr John Cabot, congratulated the competitors on the high standards achieved, which showed an improvement on those of last year, and presented the trophy.

Ebernoe won with a useful points’ lead.

Newcomers Hurstpierpoint, by then eligible to take part because they were in the West Susses federation as a result of boundary changes for local government reorganization, was runner-up and also provided the best individual speaker, Neil Goodridge. Steyning, the previous year’s winners, came fourth.

Ebernoe’s entry - the second act of The Farmer’s Wife - was produced by Graeme Williams.

Cast included: Stuart Dallyn, Susan Dallyn, George Grigor, Jill Grigor, Judith Grendon, David Grendo, Ruth Willmer, David Willmer,Howard Pullen, Jane Mellersh, Julia Mellersh, Nigel Dallyn, Michael Griffin, Sarah Griffin, Martin Dallyn, Roger Lywood, Alison Lywood, Sarah Kenny, Richard Chandler and Paula Smith.The production team was Brian Dallyn, Susan Dallyn, Lyn Dallyn, and Charles Nicholls.