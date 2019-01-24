Bring back the ice rink please

I would very much like to see this here again next Christmas/New Year.

I attended this on its final day on Saturday, January 6, armed with my own skates, and with some excitement, but also a little trepidation as I had not skated since Southampton Ice Rink closed many years ago.

After a shaky start, but no assistance, I did not fall, and by the end of the session I was skating quite well. Also I had better mention that I am a fit 79 year old who will soon be 80.

Jim Jennings, Stein Road, Chichester