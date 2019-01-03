Chichester residents are getting raw deal

Oh, how I was tempted to comment in the Chichester Observer regarding your article on our ‘Award Winning Loos’.

I resisted the temptation in an effort to avoid any vulgarities.

I note, however, that one of your readers has done it for me, see Chichester Observer Letters dated December 20, 2018 – ‘Loos Will Be a Tourist Draw’ by Bridget Stap.

Well done, Bridget – you managed it without the need to be vulgar.

In her letter, Bridget mentions several issues that she and, I would hazard a guess, the vast majority of locals, are not happy with.

Among those that our local authority are responsible for are the massive building programme with limited schools, hospitals etc., a road system that is so frustrating to all that one can witness ‘road rage’ regularly, potholes in roads and footpaths, business rents in the city, parking, building on prime arable land.

One of my bugbears, in addition to the general state of our roads and footpaths, is the state of our roundabouts.

I find it embarrassing that visitors to our city are met with the unkempt eyesores that are apologies for roundabouts.

Our neighbours at Bognor and Emsworth put us to shame with their well-kept and neatly planted roundabouts and borders.

Is it just me or is there anyone else out there feeling that we in Chichester are getting a ‘raw deal’?

Come on you councillors, sort yourselves out. Do what you were elected for.

Where is all our the money going? We are not seeing it.

Stop your self gratification with the best bogs. Give us a city that we can be proud of.

Mr Ludi Kennedy, Grosvenor Road, Chichester