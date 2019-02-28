Claims of an upsurge of support for EU are farfetched

In answer to Mr Wilton’s letter I feel I have some things to say.

First, I am sorry I didn’t see him in Chichester as I love discussing Brexit and don’t know anyone who wants to stay in that dreadful organisation. On the subject of lies told, I fear there were just as many on either side – he knows the ones... immediate recession (wrong), rampant inflation (wrong) and the end of civilisation as we know it (very wrong).

His assertion that there has been an upsurge of support for the EU is difficult to take seriously given that Italy (one of the big beasts) has just voted in a Government very anti-EU. Hungary has had one for some time now and Poland has had many clashes with the domineering Brussels crowd over the years.

President Macron, when asked if he thought the French would vote to leave if given the chance, said ‘Oui, c’est probable’. Hardly a ringing endorsement for that supposed rise in support in one of the main stalwarts of this awful union, n’est-pas?

I feel that, if the EU really supported democracy, they would be able to see that it would be better for us to leave without rancour and mutual loathing. But, sadly, the drive to make us regret our democratic decision has trumped all else. So be it.

When Mr Wilton states that the people most effected by the democratic vote weren’t allowed to cast theirs I assume he is talking about the young.

Now, our laws have said that there is an age limit to when anyone can vote, which has been in place for generations. Because Mr Wilton’s side lost the referendum, is he proposing that we change those laws simply because he did so? If so, where does it end? Do we allow anybody who can write a vote? And if anybody can vote, can they also go into a pub or drive a car?

