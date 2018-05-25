LETTER: Hope Systra has more detail

I hope that the Systra report shows a bit more detail than the sketch in the Observer. Why all the changes in types of dotted lines? What is the significance?

How many of us can pinpoint the Northern route relative to the housng community from what is shown in the sketch.

Why are modifications required to the existing junctions if through traffic is taken past the present bypass on a Southern route?

The present bypass can cope quite easily with local traffc; also the southern route needs to be connected to the A27 well west of the Fishbourne junction. What a waste of time and money.

I do not know what engineers are taught these days. Like the deflecting new bridge at Stockbridge; there is nothing simpler than estimating the deflection of such simple structures under load. In the early 40s I was taught the use of dot-matrix analysis to estimate the aeroelastic distortion of monocoque aircraft structures under complex aerodynamic loading, having already learned all the simple civil structural analysis at a much lower level.

K W Newby, Elm Park, Bosham