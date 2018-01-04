LETTER: If you don’t use it you ‘loos’ it

Some two months ago I wrote a letter highlighting the problems being caused by the closure of public toilets.

A number of people who read this totally agreed but have not made their views known to the authorities.

Well now I read in the Observer that Arun District Council plans to ‘save’ £25,000 by closing further toilets – including Snooks Corner, Felpham – which was the saviour the last time I

had an emergency in this area.

The council should look to itself to find the savings it requires.

They say that the leader and other senior officials have to be paid astronomic salaries to stop them leaving for private industry.

If that meant that they were currently leading highly efficient departments

and proving their worth to the community then I could follow the argument but that’s not been my personal experience over the years.

Nor has it been the experience if my sister, Eileen Anderson (former mayor of Bognor Regis), who actually worked for two civil service departments.

So come on Arun, carry out more cost savings in your area.

To the public I repeat, if you don’t use it you’ll ‘loos’ it.