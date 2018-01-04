LETTER: No new location for Beach café

I completely agree with the points made by Sue Organ (Thursday, December 21, 2017) – build a new café [West Wittering] on the site of the current one, not in a new location which was the least liked of the many options in the first consultation.

I must point out how disingenuous the West Wittering Estate have been during their public consultations. The retention of the temporary fast food outlet was never mentioned. We were all given to understand that the mobile ‘chippy’ was a temporary solution after the fire in the café.

The strange wall and hedging shown on the latest plans and model of the proposed new café is actually to accommodate the fast food mobile units, this is not labelled on any of the displays or plans.

For an organisation that professes to care so much about the local environment how can they countenance keeping the mobile outlet?

On Boxing Day many people were out enjoying the fresh sea air and a brisk walk around East Head with younger children happily playing on the beach, the fast food outlet fired up its deep fat fryers, the smell wafted across the beach and a few visitors bought chips, burgers, coffee, etc.

When we returned from our walk around East Head some of the boxes and cups were already floating out to sea and into Chichester Harbour on the flooding tide.

For all of us who viewed the final excellent television programme Blue Planet II which highlighted what is happening due to endless waste polluting the seas and oceans, how can any of us countenance adding to this serious problem.

Please have your meals, coffee, etc and enjoy them but have them in the café.

Stop all that take-away rubbish adding to the oceans’ pollution for all our sakes.