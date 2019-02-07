MP’s actions are contradictory

On 7th January, Gillian Keegan signed the cross-party letter instigated by Tory former cabinet minister Caroline Spelman and Labour’s Jack Dromey urging the Prime Minister to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

So far, so good: it was somewhat reassuring to see our MP, who is always keen to brandish her extensive business experience, add her name to the cohort of sensible MPs of all persuasions determined to save us from crashing out of the EU.

How come then Mrs Keegan voted against the non-binding Spelman amendment which simply mirrored the letter she signed only three weeks earlier? True, three weeks of the current fun-packed parliamentary shenanigans can feel like three years. Still, it would be interesting to ask Mrs Keegan to enlighten us on how she can explain this apparent contradiction.

Perhaps it is nothing more than a classic case of a first-term MP learning the ropes? After all, having been recently appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for Defence, Gavin Williamson CBE MP (also affectionately known as Private Pike) Mrs Keegan must be keen to prove her party loyalty and her ability to sit on the fence. One can’t help thinking Andrew Tyrie would have had other priorities.

Stephan Giraud-Prince, East Marden